Leader: Iran not to be affected by who becomes next US president

The third of November also marks the birth anniversary of Imam Jafar Sadiq, the sixth Imam of Shia Muslims.

The leader’s address was broadcast live on a number of Iranian TV channels.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei underscored that Iran’s policies will not be affected by who wins the US presidential elections.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader commented on the present situation in the United States and said the US regime is suffering from extreme political decline, civil and moral decadence. He said: “this is not just an analysis of the situation; this is based on what they say. This is what their spokespersons and their writers and think tanks from inside the US say.

Stressing that this “US Empire” will certainly not last long.

He said it is crystal clear for all that when a regime finds itself landed in such a state, it will not live long and will collapse though there are some of them which will collapse and die even sooner if they took to the office. There might be some of them who could live a little bit longer if they took the powers but their collapse is certain. This is a fact.

He also commented on the ongoing conflicts in the Nagorno-Karabakh and said the war between Iran’s two neighboring countries is a bitter issue which has to speedily come to an end.

He said the territories belonging to the Azerbaijan Republic should be liberated and the security f the Armenian nationals too should be guaranteed.

The Leader further stressed that the international borders should be respected and terrorists should never think of approaching Iranian borders because if they do so they will be strongly dealt with.

This is an auspicious occasion of festivity when the great prophet of Islam was born, a birth that paved the way for the introduction of the biggest event in the history of humankind that is the beginning of his mission as a prophet, the Leader said.

He further referred to the point that today marks many events in addition to the birth anniversary of the Islamic Prophet including the birth anniversary of the sixth Shia Imam Sadeq which also marks the beginning of Unity Week within the Islamic world as well as the overtaking of the US embassy in Iran in 1979.

Mankind today is suffering from numerous plights more than any other time in history, it is suffering from injustice, inequality, war and extremism, Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

Arrogant powers are using technology and science to suppress nations, he said, adding that though this kind of behavior on the part of arrogant powers has continued throughout history, it is more evidently used to serve the interests of the arrogant powers.

In the Quranic stories, we see the Pharaoh of Egypt exercising all kinds of things according to his whims and wishes but now we see the US as the present-day Pharaoh does not suffice to just the US territory but goes to other countries, ignites wars there, establishes army bases so we can see that the Pharaoh-like powers are performing differently from their predecessors.

Today, the main enemies of Islam are the arrogant powers and the Zionism that are confronting Islam with all their might and they are fighting it.

The latest instance of such confrontation is this issue which took place in Paris last week because of a caricature by a person who did a wrong and made an insulting cartoon to the Holy Prophet of Islam, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to stress that this wrongdoing by the French cartoonist is not just a mistake by a corrupt artist but there are certain hands in gloves behind the scene of this incident because there is no reason for a president and for a whole government to rise in support of such a cartoon or a cartoonist if it is a normal practice.

The main issue is the policy taken by a government which is supporting this wrong action and those political officials who are quite outspoken in its defense, he said, stressing that the vast and strong opposition to this heinous act by the Islamic Ummah shows how alive the Islamic world is.

Of course, he said, some of the Islamic world rulers proved their inferiority but the majority of the Islamic world defended its identity.

There is a lesson to be learned for the French government, to learn from this because the French officials are trying to relate the event to such notions as human rights, freedom of expression and the likewise but they should be aware that this is an outcome of the same policy which made their country home to the most violent terrorist group in the world that has killed an Iranian President, a Prime Minister and many other ranking officials as well as a huge number of ordinary Iranians on the streets, the Supreme Leader added.

I believe these are two sides of a single coin. Meaning defending cultural ferocity, that is the criminal act of that cartoonist and defending the MKO terrorists or helping the Saddam regime in attaching Iran are the two sides of a coin. Such behavior has kept repeating itself by the US and some of the European countries in the past few years, he added.

The Leader went on to note the luminous portrait of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) could not be tarnished by such actions, like the recent one as well as those that happened before. Rather, this shining sun will become brighter and brighter every day. As the history of the early day Isalm proves, these people too will fail to tarnish the image of the Prophet, they will not be able to do that.

Such acts and behaviors are proof of the dark inner identity of western civilization; they reveal how dark this civilization, this culture of savagery and this modern-time ignorance are inside.

They only serve to help us to recognize the nature of this civilization which is truly ferocious and savage.

