Round up of Monday briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman

After Bolivia, Zarif is to travel to Cuba and Venezuela, Kahtibzadeh told reporters at his virtual weekly press briefing in Tehran.

Bolivia held elections for new president and his running mate (vice-president) in October, 2020.

The spokesman said that Zarif’s La Paz visit is an indication of both countries’ resolve to widen cooperation.

Speaking about Islamic Unity Conference slated for November 3 in Tehran, the spokesman said the meeting will be held online due to coronavirus pandemic during which health protocols should be followed up to remain safe from the deadly virus.

Asked about Tehran’s peace plan for the region presented after escalation of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, Khatibzadeh said Iran advocates ceasefire and peaceful settlement of the conflict in Karabakh.

The dispute over the border and ethnic issues that remained from the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) have turned the geopolitical South Caucasus into a dormant volcano that can wake up every moment of these days as the conflict currently reached its peaks.

Iran through its peaceful measures plays an important role to bring tranquility to two northern neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

About the presence of terrorists in northern Iranian borders, the spokesman said the foreign minister has warned against the issue.

“This issue is our serious concern, and we’ve held talks with the two warring parties on it seriously. There is no place for any joke about Iranian national security.”

Turning to the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and its move to keep Iran on its blacklist once again, the spokesman said Iran’s stance on the issue is clear.

Meanwhile, the issue should be reviewed by Iranian officials inside the country, he added.

Further, he talked of debt of South Korea to Iran and said negotiations about the question have been held; however, Iran is not satisfied with process of taking measures by the South Korean Government as it is so slow.

Asked about Iran’s stance on the November 3 US presidential election, Khatibzadeh said Iran does not care the election in the United States, stressing that the American people are those who should decide.

He ruled out alleged interference of Iran in the process of the US election as baseless.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the framework of the talks; if anyone compensates for losses within this framework, returns to the deal and halts Economic Terrorism against the Iranian nation, it can be present in the talks like others, Khatibzadeh announced.

He went on to say that Iran pays attention to the US measures more than the result of its election.

Touching upon the UK debt to Iran, the spokesman said the issue is clear; meanwhile, the reason behind delay in paying the debt is inexcusable.

At the end of his remarks, the spokesman condemned recent insult to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) by French caricature magazine and noted that final solution is to respect religions.

Recently, Muslims across the world have expressed serious criticism over France’s blasphemy to Prophet Mohammad.

In recent years, the French magazine Charlie Hebdo has repeatedly published insulting cartoons about the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

But the French government and President Emmanuel Macron, instead of taking steps to reduce propaganda attacks on Islam and Muslims, desecrating the Islamic sanctities interpreted it in the context of freedom of expression.

