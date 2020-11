Putin discusses Karabakh conflict settlement with Pashinyan and Aliyev – Public Radio of Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin had telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kremlin reports.

Issues of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were thoroughly discussed.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu