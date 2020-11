Children In Artsakh Are 100% Deprived Of The Right To Education: Artsakh Ombudsman

Due to the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, many schools and kindergartens in Artsakh were damaged. Children in Artsakh are 100% deprived of the right to education, Artsakh Ombudsman office informs.Details are in the infographic.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/88902/children-in-artsakh-are-100-deprived-of-the-right-to-education-artsakh-ombudsman.html