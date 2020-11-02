Building of Armenia’s Consulate General in Lyon vandalized by Turks – Public Radio of Armenia

The building of Armenia’s Consulate General in Lyon has been vandalized by Turks.

“New anti-Armenian inscription on the Consulate of Armenia in Lyon-reference to the Genocide of 1915 and the loyalty of the ‘’Grey Wolves” organization to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” France 24 reporter Achren Verdian informs on Facebook.

This comes a day after the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the National Armenian Memorial Centre in Décines, France, were desecrated, with yellow spray paint inscription of the initials of Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan and signed by the Turkish far-right militant group Grey Wolves.

French Minister of Interior Gérald Darmanin announced today that the Grey Wolves ultranationalist group would be banned in France.

