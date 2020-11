Artsakh Defense Army releases names of 11 more fallen soldiers

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army on Monday, November 2, released the names of 11 more servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani attacks.

Sargsyan Arthur Sargis, born in 1975

Yakovlev David Arman, born in 2001

Shakaryan Sergey Slav, born in 1974

Virabyan Tigran Albert, born in 1977

Mikayelyan Artyom Tigran, born in 1997

Reservist Atanesyan Artak Volodya, born in 1985

Ghazaryan Azat Vahan, born in 2000

Javakhyan Gevorg Grigor, born in 2001

Mkhitaryan Vahe Armen, born in 2001

Baghdasaryan Aram Arsen, born in 2002

Nalbandyan Benyamin Garnik, born in 2001

