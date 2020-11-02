Armenian churches in Ukraine hold mass for peace in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. A mass has been delivered in all Armenian churches of Ukraine for the peace of Artsakh, Priest Karapet Gharibyan told AnalitikaUA.net, adding that the liturgies are being held every week.

The church ceremonies are attended by representatives of Armenian communities.

Armenians are praying for peace, quick settlement of the military conflict and peace in Artsakh.

The Armenian community of Ukraine is actively supporting Armenia.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1033572/