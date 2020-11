Armenia MOD representative: Jalal Harutyunyan’s health condition is stable, severe

The health condition of the former Minister of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Lieutenant General Jalal Harutyunyan continues to remain stable and severe. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on Monday told this to RFE/RL.

Last week, Harutyunyan was wounded in a combat position, and for that reason he was dismissed from the post of Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander.

He was replaced by Mikayel Arzumanyan.

