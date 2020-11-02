Armenia condemns vandalism against its Consulate General in Lyon – Public Radio of Armenia

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the act of vandalism against the building of the Consulate General of Armenia in the city of Lyon, which was preceded by the incidents of desecration of the Armenian monuments in other cities of France and the massive anti-Armenian actions by the Turkish extremist organizations in the recent months on the grounds of hatred.

“The note on the building of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia is more than vocal, as it contains a threat of recurrence of the Armenian Genocide and a glorification of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said.

“It is not accidental that such threats are voiced out against the people of Armenia when the Turkish-Azerbaijani genocidal alliance with the involvement of the international terrorist fighters tries to annihilate the Armenians in Artsakh,” Naghdalyan added.

She voiced conviction that the French authorities would hold the perpetrators of this vandalism and the extremist forces behind them accountable.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu