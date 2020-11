Pope says developments in Nagorno-Karabakh are tragedy

Pope Francis said developments in Nagorno-Karabakh are a tragedy.

His remarks came during a Sunday sermon on St. Peter’s Square.

According to him, houses, infrastructures, and places of worship are increasingly being destroyed in Karabakh, TASS reported.

Hostilities are affecting the civilian population, this is a tragedy, said the pontiff.

He called on the opposing sides to abandon military methods leading to the shedding of the blood of the innocent.

https://news.am/eng/news/610946.html