Pope Prays for Victims of Aegean Earthquake

Struck Area on Afternoon of October 30, 2020

“Let us also pray for the population in the area of the Aegean Sea who, two days ago, was hit by a strong earthquake.”

These were the words of Pope Francis after praying the Angelus on November 1, 2020 – the Feast of All Saints – with the faithful in St. Peter’s Square.

At least 27 people were killed in Turkey and Greece when the quake struck on the afternoon of October 30, 2020, causing buildings to collapse and triggering a mini-tsunami. More than 800 people were injured and a total of 470 aftershocks have been recorded in the area, reported Vatican News.

https://zenit.org/2020/11/01/pope-prays-for-victims-of-aegean-earthquake/