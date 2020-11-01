Artur Aleksanyan urges international community to recognize Artsakh’s independence

Three-time world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, five-time European champion, European and Olympic Games champion, UNICEF Armenia Ambassador Artur Aleksanyan calls on the international community to recognize the independence of Artsakh.

“We are one. We are Artsakh. Recognize me, recognize Artsakh!” he captioned a photo on Instagram. “We call on international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.”

