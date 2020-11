Armenian Genocide Memorial vandalized in Lion by Turks

The Turks vandalized the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Lyon, Armenia’s Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reported, sharing photos of the monument with spray paint graffiti.

To remind, a group of Turkish nationals days ago took to streets and chanted threats in the streets of Lyon against Armenians, while in Marseille, the Armenian Genocide plaque was broken.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/01/Armenian-Genocide-Memorial-vandalized-in-Lion-by-Turks/2392449