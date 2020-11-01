45 civilians killed, 141 wounded as a result of Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh

Based on the results of the fact-finding mission, the staff of the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman updated the information on the consequences of the Azerbaijani crimes against the Artsakh civilian population since September 27.

As of October 31, a total of 45 civilians have been killed, a little girl, 7 women, and 37 men among them. A total of 141 people were wounded, of which 120 received serious injuries: 101 of them are male and 19 are female citizens.

According to the source, 160 peaceful settlements of the Artsakh Republic were severely damaged, in particular, 13100 private immovable property, 2000 private movable property, 2700 infrastructures, public and industrial objects.

