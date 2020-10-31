‘Where are EU’s strong actions against Azerbaijan and Turkey?’ – Dutch MP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of the Netherlands Joël Voordewind says the European Union does not give a respective reaction to the Turkey-backed Azerbaijani atrocities in Artsakh. He emphasizes the fact that no sanctions are being imposed on Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Now where are EU’s strong actions against Turkey and Azerbaijan? Why not to impose targeted sanctions or create a zone of banning flights over Nagorno Karabakh? How many more casualties should be there before anything happens?” the lawmaker tweeted.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

