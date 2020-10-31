What Azerbaijan is doing is total disrespect of its commitments – Armenian FM – Public Radio of Armenia

What Azerbaijan is doing is total disrespect of its commitments – Armenian FM

What Azerbaijan is doing is total disrespect of its commitments, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says.

“This time Azerbaijan used phosphorus munitions in Artsakh over forests close to residential areas with many civilians,” the Foreign Minister said,

“What Azerbaijan is doing: total disrespect of its commitments, continued aggression, devastation of civilian population and use of banned weapons,” Minister Mnasakanyan said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu