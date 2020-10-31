Sacrilege of Prophet of Islam sign of French diplomacy collapse

Ali Akbar Velayati, Ayatollah Khamenei’s senior adviser for international affairs, said that France is no longer the former country whose presidents played an important role in the world, but the current president is a follower of the Zionists and he does this to satisfy the usurper Israel.

“Such behaviors have made Emmanuel Macron hated by the Islamic world, and if he continues this anti-Islamic practice, the Islamic world will put France and its president in his place, as the Muslims will stand up to this insult,” he said.

Referring to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Velayati hoped that the plot that the international seditionists have created in the South Caucasus region would be thwarted as soon as possible.

