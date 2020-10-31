Pashinyan asks Putin to help ensure Armenia’s security

YEREVAN, October 31. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he described in detail the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and, given the allied nature of relations between the two countries, asked for support to ensure the security of Armenia, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday.

“Taking into account the fact that hostilities are approaching the Armenian border and encroachment upon the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the prime minister turned to the president of the Russian Federation with a request to start immediate consultations to determine the form and degree of support that the Russian Federation can provide to Armenia to ensure security, taking as a basis allied relations and Article 2 of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of August 29, 1997,” the report said.

