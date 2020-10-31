Nikol Pashinyan Sent a Letter to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

On October 31, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin presenting in detail the situation unfolded around the Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression and the challenges it has caused.

The fact of transferring foreign terrorist fighters from the Middle East to Nagorno-Karabakh and involving them in the military hostilities was particularly stressed in the letter.

Taking into account the facts of the approaching of hostilities to the border of Armenia and the encroachments on the territory of Armenia, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia addressed the President of the Russian Federation to launch immediate consultations to define the type and the scale of assistance which the Russian Federation can provide to the Republic of Armenia for ensuring its security, based on the allied relations between Armenia and Russia and the Article 2 of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of August 29, 1997.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/88813/nikol-pashinyan-sent-a-letter-to-president-of-the-russian-federation-vladimir-putin.html