Henrikh Mkhitaryan calls for recognition of Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

2020-10-31

Armenians of Artsakh want peace, Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post and called for recognition of Artsakh.

“In light of the increased escalation of the conflict, as well as the continued targeting of innocent Armenian civilians and threat to their physical annihilation, we call on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and its right for self-determination,” Mkhitaryan wrote.

