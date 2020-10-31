Henrikh Mkhitaryan calls for recognition of Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenians of Artsakh want peace, Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post and called for recognition of Artsakh.

“In light of the increased escalation of the conflict, as well as the continued targeting of innocent Armenian civilians and threat to their physical annihilation, we call on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and its right for self-determination,” Mkhitaryan wrote.

Armenians of Artsakh want peace! In light of the increased escalation of the conflict & continued targeting of innocent Armenian civilians, we call on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of #Artsakh & its right for self-determination. pic.twitter.com/Y1tDz9Q2az — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 31, 2020

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu