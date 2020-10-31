Greek Orthodox Church Leaders Express Their Condolences for Victims of Quake in Greece and Turkey

ATHENS — Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece expressed his deep sorrow for the two young victims of the 6.7 Richter-scale earthquake that rattled the island of Samos and the Aegean on Friday, in a statement to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

The archbishop said that he has spoken with Samos Metropolitan Evsevios to express his full support and to offer the metropolitan the social services of the archdiocese’s charity “Apostoli”.

In a related development, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said the patriarchate “during these trying times for the two neighboring peoples of Turkey and Greece is praying for the souls of our fellow beings who lost their lives and for the return to health of those injured” at the earthquake that struck both Samos and Izmir. The patriarch said he had also communicated with Samos Metropolitan Evsevios and Izmir Metropolitan Bartholomew.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America wrote on Twitter in English, Turkish and Greek: “Our prayers are with all those affected by the earthquake that struck both Greece & Turkey, especially Samos and Izmir. Natural disasters remind us that we’re all human beings, and the suffering of one is the suffering of us all. May God grant mercy, comfort, and relief to all.”

