Baku reports shelling of Terter city by Armenian forces

BAKU, October 31. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the city of Terter and some settlements in the Terter and Agjabedi regions.

“The adversary had opened gun fire against the city of Terter,” and five inhabited localities in those two districts, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in its Telegram channel.

TASS