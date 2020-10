Baku denies reports on use of white phosphorus munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, October 31. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s authorities have denied Armenia’s reports on the use of white phosphorus munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry described these accusations as unfounded.

“We officially declare that the Azerbaijani army has no weapons and ammunition prohibited by international law,” the Defense Ministry’s press service said on Saturday.

TASS