Azerbaijan football club representative: We must kill all Armenians

Nurlan Ibrahimov, head of the press service of Qarabag football club of Azerbaijan, has made a terrorist statement against Armenians.

“We [Azerbaijanis] must kill all Armenians – children, women, the elderly. [We] need to kill [them] without [making a] distinction. No regrets, no compassion. If we don’t kill [them], they will kill us and our children,” this Azerbaijani wrote on Facebook.

https://sport.news.am/eng/news/116193/