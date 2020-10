At least four Armenian POWs killed by Azerbaijani forces, Artsakh ombudsman says

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan shared on Twitter images from an Azerbaijani video showing the bodies of killed Armenian servicemen.

“Azerbaijan’s social media published a new video showing 19 Armenian dead bodies, some of them handcuffed and others naked. It’s apparent that at least 4 handcuffed soldiers were war prisoners before being killed,” he tweeted

“Impunity and international blindness bring new crimes and tragedies to Karabakh,” Beglaryan added.

