Armenian hackers leak a large number of Azerbaijani government documents – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian hacking team leaked about a gigabyte of governmental emails from Azerbaijan including the presidential office.

“We successfully logged in to Azerbaijani governmental emails system and managed to receive access to a large amount of governmental documents. Here is a part of it,” the Monte Melkonian Cyber Army said on Twitter.

The data can be downloaded here.

We successfully logged in to #Azerbaijan'i governmental emails system and managed to receive access to a large amount of governmental documents. Here is a part of it. For Download: https://t.co/vDm4JtZD57#StopAzerbaijaniAggression #AzeriWarCrimes #LongLiveArmenia pic.twitter.com/aMVjgdvhB1 — Monte Melkonian Cyber Army (@MMCA_official) October 31, 2020

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu