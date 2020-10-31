 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenian hackers leak a large number of Azerbaijani government documents – Public Radio of Armenia

2020-10-31

Armenian hacking team leaked about a gigabyte of governmental emails from Azerbaijan including the presidential office.

“We successfully logged in to Azerbaijani governmental emails system and managed to receive access to a large amount of governmental documents. Here is a part of it,” the Monte Melkonian Cyber Army said on Twitter.

The data can be downloaded here.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Yorumlar kapatıldı.