Armenian hackers leak a large number of Azerbaijani government documents – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian hacking team leaked about a gigabyte of governmental emails from Azerbaijan including the presidential office.
“We successfully logged in to Azerbaijani governmental emails system and managed to receive access to a large amount of governmental documents. Here is a part of it,” the Monte Melkonian Cyber Army said on Twitter.
The data can be downloaded here.
