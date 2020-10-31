Armenia once again accuses Azerbaijan of using prohibited weapons

YEREVAN, October 31. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia on Friday once again accused Azerbaijan of shelling civilian areas in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh with prohibited cluster munitions.

“Throughout the entire period of hostilities, the Azerbaijani side shelled the civilian population and infrastructure. In the course of bombings, medical facilities were attacked even despite the pandemic. The attacks were carried out mostly with the use of prohibited cluster munitions. The goal of them is to inflict as much damage as possible to the civilian population, first of all to women and children far away from the frontline,” Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said in the ministry’s official Telegram channel.

“Outrageous violations of the Geneva convention have also taken place in the Hadrut district, where we witnessed execution of prisoners,” she added.

According to Naghdalyan, Azerbaijani servicemen have been deliberately destroying infrastructure in the populated areas under their control to prevent local residents from returning to their homes.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

Ceasefire agreements have been reached three times, but the hostilities continue, and the warring parties keep blaming each other for violating the truce.

Baku and Yerevan have disputed sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when the region declared secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. In the armed conflict of 1992-1994 Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjoining districts.

