Tekeyan Cultural Association Allocates $100,000 to Armenia Fund to Support Artsakh

At an urgently convened Central Board meeting, the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA) voted to allocate $100,000 to the Armenia Fund in support of the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh). This decision was taken in light of Karabakh’s existential struggle which has mobilized the entire Armenian people around the world.

While this emergency allocation was allocated, the TCA Central Board continues to finance its traditional, as well as extraordinary, educational and cultural projects, particularly in Armenia and Lebanon.

The Central Board was able to make this special contribution in these trying times by tapping into its own resources, combined with the generous participation of its regional chapters, dedicated members, friends and benefactors.

In this fateful period, Armenians face tremendous challenges to heal the wounds of soldiers, to support the families of martyred heroes and to defend the borders of the ancestral homeland. We recognize that the end of the war will not signify the end of challenges. On the contrary, Armenians will be facing even harder challenges.

Therefore, while expressing our profound appreciation to our contributing members and generous benefactors, we will be continuing our fundraising drive, at even a faster pace, until all the destroyed churches in Karabakh are rebuilt, all the homes are restored, all the wounds of the soldiers and injured civilians are healed, and the families of the fallen heroes are protected.

A full century after the Genocide, once again Armenians are engaged in the task of restoration and nation building.

https://mirrorspectator.com/2020/10/30/tekeyan-cultural-association-allocates-100000-to-armenia-fund-to-support-artsakh/