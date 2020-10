New Jersey State Senate introduces legislation to recognize the Republic of Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

New Jersey State Senate introduces legislation to recognize the Republic of Artsakh

New Jersey State Senate introduces legislation to recognize the Republic of Artsakh, reports the Armenian National Committee Eastern Region.

ANCA-ER has thanked State Senator Joseph Lagana for leading this effort to recognize Artsakh.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu