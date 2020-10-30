Nagorno Karabakh: EU provides additional €400,000 in emergency aid for civilians affected by the hostilities – Public Radio of Armenia

Nagorno Karabakh: EU provides additional €400,000 in emergency aid for civilians affected by the hostilities

The EU has allocated an additional €400,000 in humanitarian aid to cover the most urgent needs of civilians affected by the conflict in and around Nagorno Karabakh.

With this emergency support to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Red Cross of Armenia and Red Crescent of Azerbaijan will deliver food packages, blankets, hygiene items and other urgently needed help to civilians who were forced to flee due to the hostilities.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “The EU calls for an immediate end to the hostilities that have already claimed civilian lives. We are extremely concerned about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, given the upcoming cold season and the aggravating coronavirus pandemic.”

This funding brings EU emergency humanitarian aid to €900,000 since early October when the hostilities started.

EU humanitarian aid is provided solely based on needs, without discrimination, and in line with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

