Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan meet in Geneva

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s meeting with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov commenced in Geneva, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.

Earlier today Minister Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chars.

