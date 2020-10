BBC presents film about Armenians on Artsakh frontline

The BBC has presented a film about Armenians fighting on the frontline in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at war for more than a month now – and both sides have suffered heavy losses,” the BBC said. “As the fighting continues, the Armenian mothers of those sent to the frontline have spoken of how their families have been torn apart – and not for the first time.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/30/BBC-Artsakh-frontline/2391111