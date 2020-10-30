Artsakh Defense Army: After midnight Azerbaijan forces tried to launch new attack but were stopped

Throughout the night, the Defense Army units of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continued to conduct reconnaissance and fire operations in the areas of the Azerbaijani army groups—and owing to which a large amount of adversary ammunition and manpower were neutralized.

The Artsakh Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday morning that after midnight, Azerbaijani forces tried to launch a new attack in the southeastern direction, but it was stopped by the Artsakh army units. The Adversary forces attempted to succeed also in the northern part of the front line, but this was stopped as well. Here the adversary forces suffered heavy losses.

The adversary continued to target peaceful settlements, too.

At present, operations to find and neutralize the adversary groups continue.

