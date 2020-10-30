Armenian PM, Iran’s Deputy FM share concern over involvement of international terrorists in the Karabakh conflict – Public Radio of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

Welcoming Mr. Araghchi’s visit to Yerevan, the Prime Minister stressed that Armenia highly values the ongoing friendly relations with Iran. Taking the opportunity, Nikol Pashinyan conveyed greetings to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and to the government of friendly Iran.

In turn, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran conveyed warm greetings and wishes for peace on behalf of the Iranian President. He appreciated the existing ties of strong friendship between Iran and Armenia. Introducing Iran’s approaches to settling the regional situation, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi voiced deep concerns over the ongoing hostilities. He offered condolences for civilian casualties and condemned the attacks on civilian infrastructure and human settlements.

The parties went on to exchange views on regional security issues. They voiced shared concern over the involvement in the conflict of international terrorists from the Middle East. The interlocutors viewed this as a threat to the security of the entire region with the potential to expand.

Prime Minister Pashinyan highly appreciated Iran’s balanced and constructive approach to regional issues.

