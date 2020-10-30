Armenian FM’s meeting with Minsk Group mediators kicks off in Geneva

A meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs commenced in Geneva, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Friday.

In a statement on October 25, the OSCE Minsk Group said the co-chairs and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had agreed to meet in Geneva on October 29. Later, it was reported that the meeting was postponed and rescheduled for October 30.

Commenting on the agenda of the meeting at a briefing on Thursday, Naghdalyan said it would focus on the establishment of the ceasefire and its strengthening through verification mechanisms, a priority for Armenia.

