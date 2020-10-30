Armenian, Azerbaijani top diplomats conclude their meeting in Geneva

YEREVAN, October 30. /TASS/. Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov concluded their meeting in Geneva, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told TASS on Friday.

“The meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs ended in Geneva. The meeting lasted six hours, the details of talks are yet unknown,” Naghdalyan said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

Ceasefire agreements have been reached three times, but the hostilities continue, and the warring parties keep blaming each other for violating the truce.

Baku and Yerevan have disputed sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when the region declared secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. In the armed conflict of 1992-1994 Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjoining districts.

