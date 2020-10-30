Armenian Assembly of America surpasses $2 million fundraising goal for Armenia Fund campaign

The the Armenian Assembly of America on Thursday announced that it surpassed its $2 million Humanitarian Campaign fundraising goal to support the Armenia Fund, an aid effort that directly benefits the people of Artsakh and Armenia.

“The Armenian Assembly expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all those who contributed to this important humanitarian effort,” said Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.

The campaign kicked off with the generous offer by an anonymous assembly member to match all contributions up to $1 million. After a period of just 17 days, the assembly raised $1,095,938.12, which combined with the $1 million match brings the total to $2,095,938.12.

“The groundswell of community support in such a short time has been truly inspiring. Together, we continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Artsakh and Armenia, and these funds will provide them much needed aid in these difficult times. Together we are Artsakh strong,” Ardouny continued.

