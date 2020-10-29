Two peaceful Armenian protesters stabbed in Fresno

Peaceful Armenian protesters in Fresno, CA were attacked on Wednesday night, the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reported.

Two Armenians were stabbed during the demonstration, the office said.

“The police are investigating the incident. This is not the first incident where Azerbaijan and Turkey insight violence and provocations outside their borders,” it added.

