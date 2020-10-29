Turkish led Azerbaijani forces aim at ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh – Pashinyan – Public Radio of Armenia

Turkish led Azerbaijani forces along with terrorists continue intensive military operations in different directions of the front line, including peaceful settlements across Artsakh, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“Their aim is the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh,” the Prime Minister added.

During the last three days, the peaceful settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh have been under continuous attacks with the use of various types of missiles, artillery and UAVs, as well as air force of Azerbaijan.

Since the second half of October 28 till now Stepanakert, Shushi and Martakert have been under continuous attack. Stepanakert and Martakert are under the most intense bombing, which have resulted in heavy damages among civilian population and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Amid the pandemic, the hospitals and other healthcare infrastructures have been targeted. Casualties have been reported.

