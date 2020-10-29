Suspect arrested for stabbing three people during demonstration in support of Armenia in California

A stabbing suspect has been arrested for allegedly slashing three people during a demonstration in support of Armenia in California, NY Daily Times reported.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department on Wednesday responded to reports of violence near the River Park Shopping Center, not far from where the “Defend Armenia” rally was unfolding in Fresno.

When authorities arrived on the scene around 7 p.m., they learned a man had grown frustrated by a traffic jam, sparked by the event. Several demonstrators parked cars across Blackstone’s northbound lane, bringing vehicles to a crawl.

Police said that the suspect got out of his car armed with a wooden baton and knife and almost immediately started arguing with protesters.

The man, identified as Jamie Fonesca, started swinging his bat and attempted to slash one of their banners, according to Fox 26. When demonstrators tried to stop him, he attacked them with the knife, injuring three. In wake of the attack, Fonesca, still visibly upset, returned to his vehicle and then drove around the block while yelling at demonstrators.

The 41-year-old was arrested later the same night and the weapons used in the attack have since been recovered.

