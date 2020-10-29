Russian businessman and philanthropist of Armenian origin Sergei Ambartsumyan addressed an open letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He called on Pashinyan to transfer power to ‘the leader who will unite the nation in such a critical situation.’

It is absolutely certain that you will not solve the problems facing Armenia, which means that you are obliged to give up power, NEWS.ru quotes from Ambartsumyan’s letter.

The businessman does not name a specific person. However, he believes that there are certainly some individuals in the country ‘who can act as a crisis manager,’ noting that such persons should have Russia’s trust.

In this case, your only correct decision is to transfer power as quickly as possible to an individual who has overcome such crises and is trusted by Russia. In 1992 we were in a more difficult situation and won. I doubt that anyone will agree to take responsibility because they will have to sign concessions and be misunderstood. But is this the main thing? Anyone, in this case, is obliged! Ambartsumyan says.

He assesses the situation in Armenia as close to ‘free fall.’ The crisis was caused by the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

NEWS.ru reported earlier that a video showing retreat of Armenian military in Karabakh appeared online.

https://news.ru/en/cis-countries/russian-entrepreneur-calls-on-pashinyan-to-resign/