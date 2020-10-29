‘I didn’t ask to be Armenian, I just got lucky’ – Kim Kardashian shows birthday gift

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West has once again showed that she is proud of being an Armenian.
In a story on Instagram Kim Kardashian shows her birthday gifts, including sweaters on which are written: “I didn’t ask to be Armenian. I just got lucky”.
Kim told her 190 million followers that “it is the truth”.
Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan
