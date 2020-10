Geneva meeting of Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers cancelled

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov scheduled for October 29 in Geneva has been cancelled.

According to Russian media reports the meeting is delayed until October 30.

