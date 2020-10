Artsakh Defense Army releases 51 more fallen soldiers’ names

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army on Thursday, October 29, released the names of 51 more servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani attacks.

Malintsyan Arsen Samvel, born im 1973

Reservist Marutyan Vrezh Artavazd, born in 1970

Shahbazyan Ara Khachatur, born in 1982

Gevorgyan Gevorg Armen, born in 1999

Gharibyan Seyran Srap, born in 1998

Khachatryan Samvel Gevorg, born in 1999

Gasparyan Norik Armen, born in 1998

Khachatryan Jivan Robert, born in 1994

Tsatryan Andranik Serzhik, born in 1987

Hovhannisyan Arsen Yeghishe, born in 1983

Serobyan Zakar Suren, born in 1997

Grigoryan Andranik Serob, born in 1996

Reservist Rafayelyan Harutyun Vrezh, born in 1992

Zakaryan Edgar Sevak, born in 2002

Sargsyan Rubik Aramayis, born in 2000

Gharibyan Isahak Arthur, born in 2001

Reservist Danielyan Arayik Sarukhan, born in 1979

Reservist Melkonyan Garik Suren, born in 1991

Movsistan Aharon Andranik, born in 1989

Reservist Chobanyan Arshaluys Alexan, born in 1978

Titizyan Hovhannes Lyova, born in 1999

Melkonyan Harutyun Mkrtich, born in 2001

Tovmasyan Arman Samvel, born in 1999

Janoyan Aghajan Arshaluys, born in 2002

Torosyan Karen Arayik, born in 2001

Khachatryan Narek Rafik, born in 2000

Fidanyan Garnik Lendrush, born in 2001

Sahakyan Paylak Serzhik, born in 2000

Avetisyan Harutyun Ashot, born in 2000

Martirosyan Armen Edgar, born in 2001

Tevonyan Noy Lyova, born im 2001

Arakelyan Karen Misak, born in 2000

Sahakyan Aghasi Tigran, born in 2000

Hayrapetyan Samvel Sedrak, born in 2001

Asoyan Levon Khachik, born in 2000

Khachatryan Arman Aram, born in 2000

Aghababyan Artsrun Vasil, born in 1999

Harutyunyan Mikayel Koryun, born in 2001

Alaverdyan Samvel Vardan, born in 2002

Hovhannisyan Artyom Mesrop, born in 2000

Harutyunyan David Samvel, born in 2000

Khachatryan Mher Mnatsakan, born in 2001

Poghosyan Grigor Arthur, born in 2001

Varagyan Goris Mkhitar, born in 2001

Batmanyan Karen Karapet, born in 2001

Simonyan Arman Gevorg, born in 2002

Beybutyan Hovhannes Spartak, born in 1997

Danielyan Mushegh Vardan, born in 2001

Harutyunyan Armen Edik, born in 2001

Nahapetyan Erik David, born in 2000

Sargsyan Sergey Zhora, born in 2001

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/29/fallen-soldiers/2390346