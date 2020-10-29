Armenian forces improved positions in certain sections of the frontline – MoD representative

“The military actions continued today across the entire length of the Nagorno-Karabakh frontline, yet with low intensity,” Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing on Thursday, presenting the latest updates from the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

In Hovhannisyan’s words, military operations were conducted in the southern direction, in the section from Berdzor to the bank of Araks river, where Armenian forces managed to improve their positions.

Meanwhile, fighting with subversive groups continued in forest areas of villages in Martuni and Askeran regions, covering areas near Avetaranots and Sghnakh villages, adjacent hills and forests.

“Subversive groups infiltrate from different directions, and struggle with them implies a different method and tactic which is not characteristic of the fifth generation warfare,” Hovhannisyan said.

He also reminded that Azerbaijani forces have continuously shelled civilian settlements with missiles and artillery means throughout the day.

