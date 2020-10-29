Armenian FM to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in Geneva on October 30

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) on October 30, ARMENPRESS reports Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the Foreign Minister of Armenia, said in a press conference.

‘’Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for Geneva on October 30 on a working visit, where he will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’’, Naghdalyan said.

She added that at the moment FM Mnatsakanyan is holding a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi.

