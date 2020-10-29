Armenia reports 2,383 new coronavirus cases on October 29, tally tops 85,000

Armenia has confirmed 2,383 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 85,034 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, the Ministry of Health reports.

749 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 53,257.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 29 to 1,272. Two other patients carrying the virus died from other causes in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases is 30,151. As many as 392,660 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

