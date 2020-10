Armenia Public Television employee dies heroically in Artsakh

Armenian Public Television reported the following on its Facebook page:

“We regret to inform that employee of Armenian Public Television Artyom Kolanjyan died heroically during the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

We express deep condolences to the family and relatives. Eternal glory to our heroes.”

