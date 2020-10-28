US city of Glendale recognizes Karabakh independence

The city council of Glendale, California, USA has recognized the independence of the Artsakh Republic—by 5 votes to 0.

The resolution recognizing Artsakh’s independence was tabled by Glendale Mayor Vrej Agajanian.

The resolution states that Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, has historically been Armenian territory, populated by an overwhelming majority of Armenians.

He calls on the President of the United States of America and the US Congress to recognize the independence of Artsakh.

“The Artsakh Republic maintains that it is a free, sovereign state as determined by international principals of law; and beginning September 27, 2020, and continuing until the present, schools, hospitals, churches, and homes of Armenians in Artsakh and Armenia have been under attack by Turkey and Azerbaijan with the mission of continued genocide,” the resolution also reads in particular.

Also, the resolution calls upon the US President and the Congress to recognize the independence of Artsakh, “for the purpose of bringing peace and stability to the Armenian Highlands Region (South Caucasus).”

