Turkey transfers new group of 300 mercenaries to Azerbaijan – Syrian Observatory for Human Rights – Public Radio of Armenia

Turkey transfers new group of 300 mercenaries to Azerbaijan – Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Turkey has transferred a new group of 300 mercenaries to Azerbaijan in the past few days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights informs.

However, it says, Turkey is finding it very difficult to recruit fighters and put them in the Nagorno Karabakh battles.

This is due to the refusal of a large segment of the fighters to go to fight with the Azerbaijani forces because of great human losses and difficult conditions of the fighters.

With the arrival of a new batch of fighters, the number of Syrian mercenaries who were transferred to Azerbaijan to participate in the battles against Nagorno Karabakh reached at least 2,350, the Observatory says.

320 of the fighters have given up everything and returned home.

